DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will have orientation through the internet rather in person on Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

The session is not mandatory for potential nursing program applicants. It is an opportunity to learn more about the process.

The application deadline is March 1.

For more information, go to the college’s website at BladenCC.edu and click on the news and events tabs on the right.

To register for the meeting and receive an invitation to join on the internet application Zoom, send an email to mnorris@bladencc.edu or call 910-879-5541.