FAYETTEVILLE — A new tool will help Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of Bladen County Hospital, get coronavirus test results in an hour.

The Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation donated to help purchase the $140,000 BioFire FilmArray system. It tests using a respiratory pathogen panel, which simultaneously checks for dozens of potential targets, including bacteria, parasites, yeast, antimicrobial resistance genes, as well as viruses such as COVID-19.

Cape Fear Valley no longer will need to send inpatient test kits out of state. Patients admitted during weekends often waited up to three days for results.

BioFire says its system can run 264 samples per day.