Small business assistance access on the way soon

ELIZABETHTOWN — Small businesses in Bladen County will soon learn how to apply and get assistance for combatting the coronavirus.

County Manager Greg Martin, during his report to commissioners Monday evening in the Bladen County Courthouse, said a committee of Ray Britt, David Gooden, Charles Ray Peterson and Michael Cogdell would meet to decide how to move forward. Britt, Gooden and Peterson are, respectively, the chairman, vice chairman and past chairman; the group was capped at four to avoid becoming a quorum.

The grant money of $50,000 to disperse is a share of the $782,398 provided to the county through the CARES Act, a federal act of Congress that moved $1.6 billion into North Carolina. Commissioners will be using the money to assist small businesses as they prepare for, respond to and reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.

It’s at least the second concerted effort that originates from within the county. Bladen We Care took applications in the spring from small businesses, seeking to disperse a contribution from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

The county panel moved through its only agenda of the month in just under an hour. Because of the coronavirus, the meeting was held again in the Superior Courtroom with limited seating. An excused absence was taken by Russell Priest, who is still recovering from sickness.

Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Health Department, gave an update on the county’s handling of COVID-19. She said it is estimated 5,000 of the county’s roughly 33,000 population has tested. The percentage coming back positive is 10 percent to 13 percent, she said.

The board approved a Watershed Restoration Project Agreement as presented by Dean Morris, director of the Soil and Water Conservation District. The project, with a value of $705,711, helps restore drainage and secure stream banks from recent hurricanes and storms. Work will be done at Big Swamp, Crawley Swamp, Hammonds Creek, White Oak/Buckle Canal, Horsepen Branch and Lower East Arcadia.

Commissioners also passed a resolution for a regional hazard mitigation plan as presented by Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services. Bladen is a part of the mitigation plan with Columbus and Robeson counties.

A third approval was given for a video service agreement presented by the Sheriff’s Office. People will be able to visit with inmates from home, with a charge of 80 cents per minute, and not need to come to the jail and risk the spread of the virus. Retired Capt. Jeff Singletary said the process will raise some amount of revenue for the county.

Martin recognized 18 workers for years of service. They included 25-year veterans Joe Lacewell from the motor pool and Leon Graham from the Sheriff’s Office, and 20-year recognitions for Brenda Burney in the Department of Social Services; and Janice Hayes in the Finance Department.

The 15-year awards were for Vertis McKoy with the Division of Aging, Susan Daniel in DSS, Elizabeth Banks in 4-H and Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Glorietta Barnes in Revenue, and from the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Johnson, Thomas Atkinson and Tracey Hatcher.

Others recognized were Jose Gotay in DSS and Pam Burns in housekeeping for 10 years each; Christine Johnson, Amanda Wilkins and Barbara McLaurin in Division on Aging for five years each; and Mayra Trejo and Tamera Heckstall in DSS for five years each.

The commissioners led off the meeting by approving a 31-item consent agenda that included five bids for county-owned property and a number of various service agreements. Minnie Price asked for a review of how Cogdell uses letterhead in correspondence.

Health conditions permitting, the commissioners will resume their normal two meetings per month in August.

