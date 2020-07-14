Elizabethtown focusing on MLK corridor

ELIZABETHTOWN — Land in the Martin Luther King corridor of Elizabethtown is about to come up for sealed bids, and the property is looking much better than how it started.

The area, which has blighted and abandoned properties scattered throughout, is gaining traction toward revitalization.

“We are looking for sealed bids for 420 MLK Drive and the authorization for advertisement,” said Mayor Sylvia Campbell. “Some folks are interested in this property which is always good to hear.”

Town Manager Eddie Madden said the total invested was more than $31,000.

“That is including what we paid, as well as demolition costs,” he said. “We also had fill dirt brought in.”

The tax value is approximately $25,600, and the board decided to allow that to be amount of the minimum bid.

Town Attorney Goldston Womble said that the board was not restricted in the amount they wanted for the property; however, the board was clear that it felt that the tax value was a reasonable threshold. The board also does not have to accept any bids.

Madden said that Cameron West, who is the town’s code enforcement officer, had said that there has been interest even recently. Madden recommended that the board look at the expense of demolition as an incentive or subsidy for investment in cleaning properties.

Hopes are that this will ignite continued improvements in buildings and lots in town. Howell Clark moved a motion to set the minimum bid at tax value and Herman Lewis seconded it. The property was declared surplus by Clark and that was seconded by Ricky Leinwand.

Madden stated at the end of the meeting that the Swanzy Street recycling center has been shut down by the town. He said that location was becoming a burden for town staff, and that it was no longer advantageous to have it open. Madden said that there were people using it from out of town as a place to dump their trash, and it was causing staff to have to spend a whole day cleaning it up weekly.

He said that there have not been any complaints since, that he was aware of, and that it was making that corner look much better having it gone.

Multiple projects are underway with the town, and the Green’s Lake Conservation Park bathrooms are going to be started on soon, after the board approved the contract with DeVane Builders for $29,682.

Sharon Penny will be starting Aug. 3 as the new finance officer and the board made a motion to move forward with the process to set her up with new signature cards so that she can sign off for accounts.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.