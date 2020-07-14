ELIZABETHTOWN — Hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus in North Carolina reached a new one-day high on Tuesday, the state report said.

The Department of Health and Human Services says 1,109 are in hospitals, an increase of 69 from Monday.

Hospital statistics, however, still show the state not being overwhelmed.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

Those numbers are nearly identical to timeframes up to a month ago, when hospitalizations were 760 on June 12 and 892 two weeks later on June 26. In between was a new high of 915 on June 23.

On:

• June 26: With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS said there was availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

• June 12: With 84 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS said there was availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

Bladen County’s case count increased by nine, the eighth consecutive day with five or more. The county has had 455 since the pandemic began, rising from 100 combined through the first three months (March, April, May) to 271 in June and 84 in July.

There have been two deaths this month, one in June and two in May.

The county health director, Dr. Terri Duncan, told county commissioners Monday night about 3,500 were known to have tested for the virus and it is estimated that figure could be more in the range of 5,000. The county population is about 33,000, meaning between 10.6 percent and 15.1 percent have been tested.

In her report Tuesday, Duncan said the county has had 357 recoveries. There are an estimated 93 active cases.

For context, the state reports about 11.6 percent of its 10.5 million population has tested. The numbers are skewed for each because it wasn’t until July 7 that the state required all providers, including private, to report negative test results in addition to positive.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 126 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 36 in White Oak; 35 in Bladenboro; 32 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; 23 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and none in Dublin. Once listing five cases, Dublin had none for the third consecutive day.

North Carolina’s totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,552 deaths, up 42 from Monday. Nineteen of those were in congregate living settings, which had not added a death in the Sunday or Monday reports.

• 89,484 cases, up 1,956. Of those, 157 were in congregate living settings.

• 1,109 hospitalized, up 69.

• 1,220,486 tests, up 34,360.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 134 deaths and 5,672 cases. Cumberland has 43 deaths and 1,686 cases; Robeson has 43 deaths and 1,708 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 646 cases; Sampson has seven deaths and 1,217 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 415 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 874 deaths and 8,892 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 91 residential care facilities, 24 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five each are in Cumberland and Sampson, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

In the personal protective equipment category, the gloves category went from an 84-day supply to 112-day. All others are at least 153 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.6 percent of the deaths (723) and 54.4 percent of the cases (48,713).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 163 deaths and 15,680 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,547 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,721 cases, Union County has 27 deaths and 1,909 cases, and Gaston County has 15 deaths and 1,946 cases — a total of 281 deaths and 22,803 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 76 deaths and 7,737 cases, Durham County has 71 deaths and 4,655 cases, Johnston County has 35 deaths and 2,150 cases, and Orange County has 43 deaths and 1,003 cases — a total of 225 deaths and 15,545 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 128 deaths and 3,760 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 3,785 cases, Randolph County has 33 deaths and 1,543 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,277 cases — a total of 217 deaths and 10,365 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.3 million confirmed cases and 135,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.8 million.

There are more than 13.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 574,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.