ELIZABETHTOWN — Public schools across the state got their marching orders from Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon, with businesses in and around them remaining unchanged for another three weeks.

At a briefing in Raleigh, the governor said school districts would at a minimum operate under the middle of three plans originally laid out. Face coverings will be required for everyone in the school building, from kindergarten to high school students and all staff.

The safer at home executive order, originally to sunset on Friday, was extended another three weeks. This means businesses that thought they were part of the second phase of reopening on May 22 will now have been pushed back 11 weeks. A third phase that was once though possible sometime in June won’t begin before Aug. 7.

“North Carolina schools will open for both in-person and remote learning with key safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff and families,” Cooper said. “This is the Plan B that we asked schools to prepare.

“Districts and schools can use a plan that works for them — whether it’s alternating days or weeks or some other strategy. Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.”

The districts do have the choice of operating more stringently, meaning going to the same distance learning employed for the final months of the 2019-20 academic year.

Cooper said any family that wishes for their child to use remote learning will be afforded that opportunity.

“It’s a measured approach that will allow children to attend but provide important safety protocols like fewer children in the classroom, social distancing, face coverings, cleaning and more,” Cooper said.

On June 8, the governor and state school leaders had given districts three plans and asked them to be ready to implement any one of them. Plan A was for in-person learning with health and safety rules in place. Plan B mirrors the former but calls for fewer children in the classroom at one time. Plan C provides for remote learning for all.

The governor had said he would tell everyone on or before July 1 but delayed that decision.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk,” Cooper said. “But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school.”

Last week, he said he would make the schools decision and the choice for his safer at home executive order this week. Cooper said Robert Redfield, the director at the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, told him everyone wearing a mask for the next six weeks “could drive this virus into the ground.”

“Easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools,” Cooper said. “The most important opening is that of our classroom doors.”

The state has not had a significant spike up or drop down in cases, deaths or hospitalizations for more than a month. Most trends of seven-day rolling averages are flat-lined, still adding statistics but not moving significantly in either direction.

“We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high but it’s steady,” Cooper said. “However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye.”

