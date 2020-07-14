Traffic delays: U.S. 701 bridge inspection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Routine inspection of the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will be done next week, causing traffic delays.

Motorists should be prepared to experience these between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

U.S. 701 is two-way traffic over the bridge for the indefinite future, until a new single-span bridge is built to replace the twin spans. The Federal Highway Administration, which oversees the U.S. 701 route, gave approval to the state Department of Transportation plan in the spring. A construction timeline has yet to be established.

Since Hurricane Florence came ashore near Wrightsville Beach on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, the twin spans have been fully operational for only 29 weeks. Elizabethtown received a record 35.93 inches of rainfall from the storm. The southbound bridge closed the following week when a debris area the size of a baseball field on the river surface lodged against the supports; some of it eventually sank.

The southbound span was closed for 33 weeks while crews with the DOT and contractor Intercoastal Marine, which won a $1.9 million project for debris removal, began repairs. The northbound span handled two-way traffic during this time. Crews removed more than 2,000 tons of vegetation and other debris from the river.

The bridge reopened May 7, 2019. Tory Hole Park, operated by the town of Elizabethtown, opened May 30. The boat ramp adjacent to the park operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission opened Sept. 20.

Then on Nov. 21, the northbound span was closed for an unscheduled inspection. That led to the bridge eventually being deemed unsafe and closed for good.

