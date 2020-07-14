Election board approves worker pay raises, early voting sites

ELIZABETHTOWN — Poll workers are getting a pay raise and hazard pay because of COVID-19 in Bladen County.

The five-member Board of Elections gave unanimous approval to both measures simultaneously on Tuesday in its first in-person meeting since the worldwide pandemic broke out in mid-March. Also in its 45-minute gathering, the panel agreed to send two early voting plans to the state — one with Sunday voting, one without.

Early voting sites raised some discussion prior to six being given unanimous approval. Early voting days begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The county and state boards each have majority Democrats. For the primary in March, the state board approved of voting on Sundays in Bladen County — a historic first.

For Election Day, chief judges will receive $250 a day, judges $200 a day, and assistants will remain at $180 a day. In addition, each will get another $25 a day this year for hazard pay because of the coronavirus.

Those working the early-voting sites and as roamers will have their pay raised from $10 per hour to $12.50. Also, hazard pay will add another $2.50 each hour. Like previous years, there is mileage pay as well.

The early voting sites approved are the East Arcadia Town Hall, the former Booker T. Washington school in Clarkton, the former Spaulding-Monroe school in Bladenboro, the town gym on King Street in Elizabethtown, the municipal building in Tar Heel and the Bay Tree Fire Department.

The board was careful to be sure all sites have separate entrances and exits, due to the virus. Also, capacity and what it becomes when reduced to half was a concern. Bay Tree was chosen to put a polling site across the Cape Fear River.

Emery White, a Republican, asked about using the community building in Dublin due to the turnout expected. Without internet in the building, a state requirement, the Board of Elections would have to pay the bill for installation. Director Chris Williams said the last time that scenario came up, it was a cost of about $500.

The early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturdays. Williams confirmed there will be signage saying face coverings are required, but said anyone choosing not to wear anything will not be refused a chance to vote.

Democrats’ Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard proposed a plan for 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Republicans White and Michael Aycock agreed to all the hours, with exception of any on Sunday.

Thompson, the chairwoman, went through the process of a motion, second, discussion and voting on the Democrats’ plan. The Republicans’ plan was discussed, everyone agreed what it was, but no formal motion or vote took place. The board then voted on whether to send two plans, approving that unanimously.

In a separate matter, the board gave authority — as long as this board is in place — to Williams, the staff director, to take any legal questions that may arise to the Johnson Law Firm that represents the county.

On another topic, the board also discussed the Abbottsburg location as a precinct and its future but took no action.

