Coronavirus: No increases in at least a week at congregate living setting outbreaks in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Outbreaks at three congregate living settings in Bladen County have had no increases in the last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in its report Tuesday evening.

The outbreaks on Moore’s Swamp Road in Ivanhoe and Sleepy Creek Drive in Harrells each have 54 cases, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown still lists two cases for residents. The breakdown at the Ivanhoe location is three staff and 51 residents; it is 54 staff at the Harrells location.

The Ivanhoe location had 13 when first reported June 23 and didn’t change until the report on July 7. It has not changed since.

The outbreaks in Harrells and Elizabethtown are unchanged since June 16 and June 9, respectively.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

