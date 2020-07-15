White Lake seeking town administrator

WHITE LAKE — An advertisement will be forthcoming to recruit a town administrator for this residential resort community.

Town commissioners, meeting through the internet application Zoom on Tuesday evening, agreed to some changes from the original pitch sketched out with the help of David Hill from HR Essentials Consulting.

Originally set to have an annual salary of $60,602 with a 5 percent increase after a probationary period, the ad will not list a salary figure but will say it is negotiable and dependent on education and experience. Commissioners made the change at the urging of colleagues Paul Evans and Dean Hilton in an effort to keep options open for acquiring top talent.

Evans works in human resources; Hilton has ownership stake in multiple companies.

“I just think we need to focus on trying to put a job description out there that we can see what kind of talent is out there,” Hilton said. “Basically, Paul and I discussed it before, and he speaks volumes to my thoughts as well.”

Evans was unable to attend the meeting, but Mayor Goldston Womble read from some notes of their conversation. There is hope the position will have significant leadership for the town.

Womble briefed the panel on the differences between a mayor-council form of government, as White Lake is chartered, and a mayor-manager form.

“Managers have more leeway with hirings and firings of department heads,” Womble said. “It’s not a part of the discussion at this time.

“We’re putting out ads for a position of administrator, which could be changed if that’s what the board wants to do.”

Womble said the town hopes to attract someone not necessarily right out of school looking to use White Lake as a stepping stone. The town has about 800 residents year-round, but swells in the warmer months to become several times larger than the county seat of Elizabethtown.

“Maybe that’s a good thing to do, and not limit ourselves,” he said of the changes the board was making to the ad. “We want someone with expertise and experience.”

The town’s lake is pivotal to the entire county’s economy, and its health is arguably being monitored closer than ever before. Millions in property values are at stake. The town is also working to upgrade an aging sewer system.

The commissioners were updated on the status of the lake water by Dr. Diane Lauritsen, and reviewed a report from Steve Bunn. He’s the lake stewardship officer.

Womble updated the commissioners on the lease ending with Southeastern Health, which announced earlier it would be ending services in the town. The mayor said there has been one inquiry on the property already, and there may be other uses for it to be considered.

The building will be on the August agenda.

Womble also had praise for Tim Hester, one of two White Lake police officers recently credited with saving a life. Hester saved a man’s life the second weekend of June. Brooks Yandle was also credited with saving a woman’s life on July 4. Each used an overdose reversal medicine.

Womble updated commissioners on a fire in the Turtle Cove subdivision early Saturday morning, caused by a lightning strike. The home of William Piland and his wife was destroyed. Womble said the volunteer firefighters were in a truck on the way three minutes after the dispatch, and at the location in 11 minutes despite a torrential downpour.

A relief fund has been set up, and Womble encouraged commissioners to contribute.

The board had no objections to items that formalized appointment of officers; cleared utility and tax releases; finalized the tax collector’s full settlement; amended a service contract with Tetra Tech; approved a reimbursement plan with the county related to CARES Act funds; and adopted the plan accompanying Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order as it relates to utilities.

Updates were given on the multi-use path project’s second phase, and the sanitary sewer project’s first phase.

The board is next scheduled to meet Aug. 11, which is four days after the Friday when Cooper’s latest safer at home executive order extension is to sunset.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.