Coronavirus: County’s active cases total remains below 100

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of active coronavirus cases remained below 100 for the eighth consecutive report Wednesday.

Ninety-two cases are being monitored by the Health Department, a report from Dr. Terri Duncan says. There were two cases added, moving the total since the pandemic began to 457. There have been five deaths and 360 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 126 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 37 in White Oak; 36 in Bladenboro; 32 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; 25 in Tar Heel; seven each in Council and Kelly; and five in Dublin. After four days of no cases when previously it had five, Dublin returned to listing five in Wednesday’s report.

Of the county cases, 57 percent have been men, and 55 percent have been Hispanics, according to the DHHS report. Ages 18-24 have been 15 percent of the cases, and ages 17-and-under have been 10 percent. Of the five deaths, three have been women and none have been Hispanic; all have been 50 or older.

North Carolina’s totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,568 deaths, up 16 from Tuesday. Eight of those were in congregate living settings.

• 91,266 cases, up 1,782. Twenty-four percent have been ages 24-and-under, and 56 percent have been white.

• 1,142 hospitalized, up 33. The total is a new one-day high.

• 1,284,637 tests, up 64,151. The increase is a new one-day high.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 136 deaths and 5,763 cases. Cumberland has 43 deaths and 1,729 cases; Robeson has 44 deaths and 1,731 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 650 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,228 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 425 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 882 deaths and 9,090 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 136 nursing homes, 92 residential care facilities, 24 correctional institutions and 12 other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five each are in Cumberland and Sampson, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 89 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (733) and 54.5 percent of the cases (49,730).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 164 deaths and 15,950 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,578 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,754 cases, Union County has 30 deaths and 1,942 cases, and Gaston County has 17 deaths and 2,003 cases — a total of 287 deaths and 23,227 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 77 deaths and 7,971 cases, Durham County has 71 deaths and 4,733 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,218 cases, and Orange County has 43 deaths and 1,015 cases — a total of 229 deaths and 15,937 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 128 deaths and 3,840 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 3,850 cases, Randolph County has 33 deaths and 1,580 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,296 cases — a total of 217 deaths and 10,566 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.4 million confirmed cases and 136,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.9 million.

There are more than 13.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 580,000 deaths.

