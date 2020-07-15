Baptist preacher cleared of criminal wrongdoing in scandalous 2018 election

BLADENBORO — The preacher who hired a Bladenboro man facing election law charges has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Lorrin Freeman, the district attorney in Wake County leading the prosecution, said Wednesday her office as closed its probe on the Rev. Mark Harris. He ran for the 9th Congressional District seat in 2018 against Dan McCready, a district that includes a portion of Bladen County and stretches to Charlotte.

Harris hired McCrae Dowless, one of 11 people facing charges in connection to elections in 2016 and 2018.

After speaking to a key witness she did not identify, Freeman told The Associated Press her office decided against criminally charging Harris. The Baptist minister told the AP he’s grateful for the opportunity “to finally restore my reputation,” and didn’t rule out running for political office again someday.

The election scandal centered on ballot harvesting techniques used by Dowless and his associates. The 2018 election, thought to be won by Harris, was never verified by the state Board of Elections. The board called an evidentiary hearing the following February, during which his son’s testimony left Harris in tears. He was eventually on the stand saying he was unsure of the validity of the outcome.

A new election was held, Harris didn’t run, and former state Sen. Dan Bishop emerged victorious. He survived a 10-candidate Republican primary, and beat McCreary and two others in September.

Indicted along with Dowless are Lisa Britt, Ginger Eason, Woody Hester, James Singletary, Jessica Dowless, Kelly Hendrix, Caitlyn Croom, Tonia Marie Gordon, Matthew Monroe Mathis and Rebecca D. Thompson. All face charges related to illegal activities with an election. There have been no convictions.

Freeman said Wednesday that “investigators continue probing other areas of evidence.”

Three months ago, Dowless was indicted on federal charges related to Social Security benefits while being paid for his political work. This month, he filed in the final hours to keep his seat on the Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District board.

During the February 2019 testimony before the state election board, Dowless refused to take the stand. His workers did, saying he told them to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures and fill in votes for local candidates.

In addition to the District 9 seat in the House of Representatives, two Bladen County races were redone as well. In those, Russell Priest defeated Wayne Edge for a county commissioner seat by four votes, and Earl Storms emerged a winner for a seat on the Soil & Water board ahead of Charles Wendell Gillespie and Tim Gause. In the November election that was tossed out, Priest and Storms had received the most votes.

Harris had appeared to beat McCready by 905 votes in the November election. From the time the scandal broke in November until the hearing in February, he repeatedly sought to be declared the winner.

Another cloud of mystery emerging during this time involved the state election board’s former chairman, Joshua Malcolm of Robeson County, and his contact with Jens Lutz, a former member of the Bladen County Board of Elections. Malcolm eventually resigned his position as general counsel to UNC Pembroke, but said a records request lawsuit by a Charlotte TV station was not a part of the decision.

In a statement, Freeman said, “Candidates for elected office have a duty to uphold the public’s faith by not only following the law, but by exercising sound judgment. Harris’ decision to relinquish his seat and call for a new election in which he did not participate were important steps in restoring the confidence of the voters in District 9.”

Harris has served as president of the North Carolina Baptist State Convention and led the First Baptist Church in Charlotte. He’s pastor of a Baptist church in Mooresville just north of Charlotte today.

