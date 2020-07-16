ELIZABETHTOWN —Bladen County on Thursday added seven more cases to its coronavirus total.

Its total since the pandemic began is 464.

There have been five deaths and 363 recoveries. Ninety-six cases are active.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 132 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 37 in White Oak; 36 in Bladenboro; 33 in East Arcadia, 31 in Clarkton; 25 in Tar Heel; eight in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. After four days of no cases when previously it had five, Dublin returned to listing five in Wednesday’s report.

North Carolina’s totals released Thursday include:

• 1,588 deaths, up 20 from Wednesday.

• 93,426 cases, up 2,160.

• 1,134 hospitalized, down eight from a new one-day high.

• 1,312,757 tests, up 28,120. The state recorded a one-day high of 64,151 tests the day before.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 138 deaths and 5,908 cases. Robeson has 46 deaths and 1,798 cases; Cumberland has 43 deaths and 1,762 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 658 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,260 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 430 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 888 deaths and 9,227 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 147 nursing homes, 99 residential care facilities, 24 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five in Sampson, four in Cumberland and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (744) and 54.5 percent of the cases (50,895).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 164 deaths and 16,360 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,609 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,795 cases, Union County has 30 deaths and 2,036 cases, and Gaston County has 17 deaths and 2,076 cases — a total of 287 deaths and 23,876 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 83 deaths and 8,157 cases, Durham County has 71 deaths and 4,827 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,255 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,035 cases — a total of 237 deaths and 16,274 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 131 deaths and 3,877 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 3,946 cases, Randolph County has 33 deaths and 1,602 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,320 cases — a total of 220 deaths and 10,745 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.4 million confirmed cases and 137,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.9 million.

There are more than 13.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 584,000 deaths.

