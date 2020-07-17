ELIZABETHTOWN — There have been no changes in the three congregate care outbreaks of coronavirus in Bladen County, but 10 cases were added to the overall total on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services releases the detailed outbreak numbers on Tuesday and Friday evenings. The outbreaks on Moore’s Swamp Road in Ivanhoe and Sleepy Creek Drive in Harrells each have 54 cases, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown still lists two cases for residents. The breakdown at the Ivanhoe location is three staff and 51 residents; it is 54 staff at the Harrells location.

The Ivanhoe location had 13 when first reported June 23 and didn’t change until the report on July 7. It has not changed since. The outbreaks in Harrells and Elizabethtown are unchanged since June 16 and June 9, respectively.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

The 10 new cases sent the county above the century mark for active cases for the first time in nine days, hititng 102. It was last above 100 for the final 10 days of June and first five of July, and July 7.

Five fatalities in Bladen County are attributed to COVID-19.

Recoveries are estimated to be 367, the county Health Department says.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 136 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 38 in White Oak; 38 in Bladenboro; 33 in East Arcadia, 32 in Clarkton; 26 in Tar Heel; eight in Council; seven in Kelly; and five in Dublin. After four days of no cases when previously it had five, Dublin returned to listing five in reports on Wednesday and Thursday, then went back to none on Friday.

North Carolina’s totals released Friday include:

• 1,606 deaths, up 18 from Thursday.

• 95,477 cases, up 2,051.

• 1,180 hospitalized, up 46 and a new one-day high.

• 1,343,974 tests, up 31,217.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 138 deaths and 5,908 cases. Robeson has 46 deaths and 1,863 cases; Cumberland has 46 deaths and 1,829 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 672 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,283 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 446 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 892 deaths and 9,409 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 155 nursing homes, 100 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, six are in Robeson, five in Sampson, four in Cumberland and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (751) and 54.4 percent of the cases (51,901).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 167 deaths and 16,657 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,651 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,828 cases, Union County has 30 deaths and 2,091 cases, and Gaston County has 17 deaths and 2,120 cases — a total of 290 deaths and 24,347 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 86 deaths and 8,354 cases, Durham County has 71 deaths and 4,911 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,295 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,050 cases — a total of 240 deaths and 16,610 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 132 deaths and 3,949 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 4,008 cases, Randolph County has 33 deaths and 1,636 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,351 cases — a total of 221 deaths and 10,944 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.6 million confirmed cases and 138,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2 million.

There are more than 13.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 593,000 deaths.

