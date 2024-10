BLADENBORO — The John Robert and Sarah Ann Jordan Bradshaw Family Reunion, a staple of Bladen County for more than half a century, will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 56th annual event was planned for this summer.

Filena Dowless Carson and Winnie S. Bradshaw Price say the family plans to hold the 57th annual event on Aug. 1, 2021.

More information is available by calling Carson at 910-531-3520 or Bradshaw at 910-675- 0130.