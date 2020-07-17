ELIZABETHTOWN — Two sets of plans for early voting in Bladen County have been submited to the state, and one of them no longer has a chance to pass.

Friday, the state’s executive director of the Board of Elections sent out new information. The plan from county Democrats Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard appears to already meet the new state criteria; the plan of Republicans Emery White and Michael Aycock does not.

Monday morning, the county board scheduled a meeting for July 28 at 5 p.m. in response to the state directive.

Brinson Bell took the steps citing state law and administrative rules for action that can be taken by the person in her position. The release said the executive director can “exercise emergency powers to conduct an election where the normal schedule is disrupted by a catastrophe arising from natural causes.” Brinson Bell consulted with the state board of three Democrats and two Republicans.

“If we do not take these measures, we risk much longer lines at voting sites and greater possibility of the spread of the coronavirus,” Brinson Bell said in the release. “These are not acceptable risks in this important election year when we expect turnout to be high.”

Many observers have openly expressed, including Democrats on the Bladen County board, there will be a surge in use of absentee ballots. Still, the county board has already increased the number of early voting sites in caution to long lines.

Early voting days begin Thursday, Oct. 15, and end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Bell’s order says:

• Early voting sites must have 10 hours of availability on the first two weekends, Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25. Bladen County has 11 hours scheduled in the Democrats’ plan, seven in the one from Republicans.

• There must be one early voting site per 20,000 registerd voters. Bladen County, as of July 11, has 22,163 registered voters and each plan was identical in the six sites chosen.

• County boards may open sites before 8 a.m. and remain open later than 7:30 p.m., provided the sites are all open at the same time. Both county plans are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three Saturdays. The Democrats’ plan has 1 to 5 p.m. on two Sundays, and Republicans submitted a plan with no Sunday voting.

• County boards are charged with protecting voters and workers from the spread of disease. They are responsible for, the release said, “providing for social distancing at voting sites, including barriers between elections officials and voters at check-in; frequently sanitizing common surfaces, including voting booths; providing single-use pens to mark paper ballots or cotton swabs for ballot-marking devices; requiring elections officials to wear face coverings and making masks available to voters who do not bring their own. Voters are not required to wear masks while voting.”

County Director Chris Williams said Tuesday signage will tell voters they have to wear a mask or face covering, but no one would be turned away who did not. The county board’s discussion Tuesday at times centered on health and safety as voters come and go.

The state said counties that have already submitted unanimous early voting plans must reconsider and resubmit them, or apply for a waiver.

In the release, Brinson Bell said, “This order gives more opportunity to voters this year, assuring they can cast their ballot at a time and in a manner that is most comfortable for them. This order is the right thing to do because no North Carolinian should fear exposure to disease when they cast their ballot.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.