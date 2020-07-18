Coronavirus: County total up to 109 this month, 480 since pandemic began

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of coronavirus cases grew by six Saturday, lifting to 109 the number recorded this month, and 480 since the worldwide pandemic began.

There have been five deaths in the county. The county Health Department counts 370 recoveries and 105 active cases.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 140 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 38 in Bladenboro; 37 in White Oak; 34 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 26 in Tar Heel; eight in Council; and seven in Kelly. After four days of no cases when previously it had five, Dublin returned to listing five in reports on Wednesday and Thursday, then went back to none on Friday and Saturday.

North Carolina’s totals released Saturday include:

• 1,629 deaths, up 23 from Friday.

• 97,958 cases, up 2,481. The increase is a new one-day high, 19 higher than was recorded on July 11.

• 1,154 hospitalized, down 26.

• 1,379,143 tests, up 35,169.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 141 deaths and 6,262 cases. Robeson has 46 deaths and 1,928 cases; Cumberland has 46 deaths and 1,888 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 693 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,291 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 462 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 897 deaths and 9,570 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 157 nursing homes, 104 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, six each are in Robeson and Sampson, four in Cumberland, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (761) and 54.4 percent of the cases (53,249).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 170 deaths and 17,047 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,672 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,902 cases, Union County has 30 deaths and 2,145 cases, and Gaston County has 19 deaths and 2,189 cases — a total of 295 deaths and 24,955 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 89 deaths and 8,593 cases, Durham County has 72 deaths and 4,987 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,349 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,083 cases — a total of 244 deaths and 17,012 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 132 deaths and 4,061 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 4,122 cases, Randolph County has 34 deaths and 1,707 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,392 cases — a total of 222 deaths and 11,282 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.6 million confirmed cases and 139,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2 million.

There are more than 14.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 597,000 deaths.

