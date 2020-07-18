Graduates receive courage and encouragement

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy graduating class of 2020 was sent forth with encouragement and courage Saturday morning.

The class of 11 included the school’s first group of sixth-graders to reach 12th grade.

A few parents were in attendance for the graduates in an intimate and personal ceremony at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery on Saturday morning. The graduation was delayed due to concerns with coronavirus, and attendance was limited. It was streamed live on Facebook.

Terry A. Lloyd, a Bladen County native retired from paper chemical company BASF, shared words of wisdom with his commencement address. He was introduced by Cadet Capt. Jalen Lloyd.

Terry Lloyd grew up in the Carvers Creek community, graduating from East Bladen High School in 1976 and going on to attend N.C. A&T.

“Today it is about you,” he said. “No, this commencement doesn’t necessarily mean that you are ending your academic career. So I decided I would focus on you.

“I thought about a sermon text that I heard from a minister a few years ago, about turning the page. My message to you today is to keep turning the page. You have been turning the pages in your book of life from the day you were born. And you may have pages in your book that you are not exactly proud of, but the good thing is that the next page is blank and you can rewrite what that pages is going to be about.”

He explained that each of the graduates was a new manager — a manager of their time, finances and more.

“I have an envelope, and this is a test, that you embark on your journey,” he said. “I am giving each of you a graduation gift.

“It includes my email address, and you can do whatever you want to with it. I want you to do me a favor, to let me know how you are doing. Send me an email, to my email address, on how you spent that money. And who knows, for those who spent it right, there might be more of it where that came from.”

Cadet Lt. Col. Tristen Bray earned distinction as class valedictorian and first captain of the corps of cadets and encouraged his fellow graduates to continue on with the lessons they have learned.

“Throughout the years I made bonds I never thought possible,” he said. “From late night drill team trips to early morning assembly the morning after we get home.”

Cadet Capt. Jessica Lamb earned salutatorian honors.

“I want to thank my mother for showing me unending compassion and for teaching me how to be a mature young woman,” she said. “Thank you for constantly looking out for me.

“This moment should not be an end goal, but just another step towards success. And remember, our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fall.”

The ceremony began with Cadet Capt. Calshon Scarborough leading the invocation.

Cadet Capt. Valli Dixon drew a few laughs when she told her fellow graduates she had earned standing as the longest-tenured student at the school.

“A year before the academy was opened I met once a month with Lt. Col. Carl Lloyd,” she said. “Because of this I am the longest ranking cadet, and there’s nothing anyone can say about it.”

She shared moments with each cadet and staff. When she reached Bray, she said, “My favorite memory of him was when he took control of the whole corps at the end of our junior year and got everyone in order.”

Cadet Capt. Emily Brown gave the benediction after which Bray led the tossing of the hats.

