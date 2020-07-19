Mollie Morgan Johnson graces Times Square jumbrotron

Appearing on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at 4 Times Square in New York City is not an everyday thing connected to Bladen County.

Mollie Morgan Johnson, the daughter of Jessica and Allen Johnson of Elizabethtown, was there bigger than life last week. Mom works for nCino, a financial technology company founded in 2012 and headquartered in Wilmington. The company went public on July 13. It has a customer base that includes TD Bank, Truist Financial and Santander Bank.

The onesie Mollie is wearing reads, “nFants: They don’t stay startups for long!”

Mollie’s dad is an attorney with the family-based Johnson Law Firm in Elizabethtown.