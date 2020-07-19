Coronavirus: County adds five more cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of coronavirus cases grew by five Sunday, lifting to 114 the number recorded this month, and 485 since the worldwide pandemic began.

There have been five deaths in the county. Late Saturday evening, the county Health Department said it counts 370 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 141 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 38 each in Bladenboro and White Oak; 35 in East Arcadia; 33 in Clarkton; 26 in Tar Heel; 11 in Council; and seven in Kelly. After four days of no cases when previously it had five, Dublin returned to listing five in reports on Wednesday and Thursday, then went back to none on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

North Carolina’s totals released Sunday include:

• 1,634 deaths, up five from Saturday.

• 99,778 cases, up 1,820.

• 1,115 hospitalized, down 39.

• 1,394,864 tests, up 15,721.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 141 deaths and 6,348 cases. Robeson has 46 deaths and 1,942 cases; Cumberland has 46 deaths and 1,917 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 713 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,303 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 473 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 898 deaths and 9,636 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 149 nursing homes, 103 residential care facilities, 24 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, six each are in Robeson and Sampson, four in Cumberland, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (765) and 54.4 percent of the cases (54,246).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 170 deaths and 17,379 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,700 cases, Cabarrus County has 34 deaths and 1,949 cases, Union County has 32 deaths and 2,190 cases, and Gaston County has 19 deaths and 2,267 cases — a total of 298 deaths and 25,485 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 89 deaths and 8,768 cases, Durham County has 72 deaths and 5,049 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,386 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,102 cases — a total of 244 deaths and 17,305 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 132 deaths and 4,127 cases, Forsyth County has 41 deaths and 4,196 cases, Randolph County has 34 deaths and 1,719 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,414 cases — a total of 223 deaths and 11,456 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and 140,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2 million.

There are more than 14.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 603,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.