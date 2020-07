BLADENBORO — Coronavirus testing will be conducted Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Bryant Swamp Mission Baptist Church, a release says.

CommWell Health, in partnership with the church and the Bladen County Health Department, is doing the testing.

For more information, contact Latoya Lucy with the church at 910-709-3610. The church is at 61 Bryant Swamp Road in Bladenboro.