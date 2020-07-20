Coronavirus: Bladen C.C. sets its plan for students’ return

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will use a mix of instructional models suited to individual classes for the fall semester.

Dr. Amanda Lee, in a Monday interview with the Bladen Journal, said her senior staff of Jeff Kornegay, Jay Stanley, Barry Priest, Sondra Guyton, Tiina Mundy and Joy Grady helped craft the plan. The state community college system did not issue a directive; rather, as needed, it has helped the presidents among the 58 institutions share best practices and ideas.

Staff returns to campus are scheduled to begin Aug. 3, and classes start Aug. 17.

“We are trying to respond in a very safe manner to protect the well-being of our employees and our students,” Lee said. “We’re going to do as much remotely as we can. We have continued to prepare our spaces with appropriate social distancing, and the PPE that we can use either personally, or barriers like sneeze guards.”

PPE is an acronym for personal protective equipment.

Lee said the college faculty knows their subjects and instruction the best. Thus, their voice in how to go forward during the coronavirus pandemic is highly valued.

“We have asked faculty as our subject matter experts to make a plan that will be the best approach to teaching their subjects,” Lee said. “Skills training and hands-on training will meet on campus with appropriate social distancing and PPE. Other classes that can meet remotely will, but some will meet in person. Some instructors want testing to be done in person.

“Some are doing groups, some are doing Zoom. They’ve come up with some wonderful approaches.”

Lee’s team helping organize the plan is highly credentialed. Kornegay is the school’s executive vice president and chief academic officer. Stanley (finance, administration), Priest (student services) and Guyton (workforce and continuing education) are vice presidents. Mundy is director of human resources and Grady is in charge of marketing and public relations.

“This is our solution and where we landed as a staff,” Lee said of the plan, one which recognizes one size doesn’t fit all.

She’s unsure of student volume for the fall. On one hand, there is the unknown of students who would normally provide a significant number in the career and college promise program in conjunction with the county high schools. Public high schools in Bladen County are starting the year in remote learning only.

And then on the other hand, unemployment has risen and that usually sparks an extra number of students.

“With one of those scenarios being a drop, another being a growth, hopefully if we stay flat we’ll be in a good place,” Lee said.

The college has final registration for the fall on Aug. 12 and 13.

“We will have people available on campus for in-person meetings those two days,” she said. “The advising center has been open all summer. We encourage people to come and use that. It would be best if they have an appointment, but we do have people available.”

Lee is a member of the state community college system’s COVID-19 response team. She said meetings were frequent during the spring, but have decreased as the summer months came forward.

“The most specific instruction was to be sure that the heroes in our work force were still being trained,” Lee said.

