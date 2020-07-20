ELIZABETHTOWN — The county Board of Education meets through the internet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in a special called meeting.

The purpose of the meeting, a release says, is to approve the Bladen County Schools 2020-21 reopening plans based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said it would have a link that allows the public to listen, published and accessible on its website at bladen.k12.nc.us. It will also link it on Twitter and Facebook.

Those wishing to participate with conerns or comments can email them by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to comments@bladen.k12.nc.usno. Comments will be ready to the board during the meeting.