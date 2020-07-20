Coronavirus: State crosses 100,000 cases; county monitoring about 100 active

ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s coronavirus case count rose past 100,000 on Monday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services’ report says there have been 101,046 cases since the worldwide pandemic began.

Other North Carolina totals released Monday include:

• 1,642 deaths, up eight from Sunday.

• 1,086 hospitalized, down 29.

• 1,423,888 tests, up 29,024.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, two cases were added in the report to make it 487 since the pandemic began. There have been five deaths. Through Sunday night’s count from the county Health Department, there have been 372 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 143 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 39 in White Oak; 38 in Bladenboro; 35 in East Arcadia; 33 in Clarkton; 26 in Tar Heel; 11 in Council; and seven in Kelly. Dublin has risen to five and fluctuated between five and none in the past week; Monday it was on zero.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 141 deaths and 6,389 cases. Robeson has 46 deaths and 1,957 cases; Cumberland has 46 deaths and 1,935 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 710 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,303 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 484 cases.

Pender County has tallied 237 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 900 deaths and 9,668 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 147 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 24 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, six are in Sampson, five in Robeson, four in Cumberland, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 112 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (770) and 54.3 percent of the cases (54,899).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 174 deaths and 17,571 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,712 cases, Cabarrus County has 34 deaths and 1,970 cases, Union County has 32 deaths and 2,215 cases, and Gaston County has 19 deaths and 2,320 cases — a total of 302 deaths and 25,788 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 89 deaths and 8,897 cases, Durham County has 73 deaths and 5,110 cases, Johnston County has 38 deaths and 2,406 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,112 cases — a total of 245 deaths and 17,525 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 132 deaths and 4,198 cases, Forsyth County has 41 deaths and 4,220 cases, Randolph County has 34 deaths and 1,747 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,421 cases — a total of 223 deaths and 11,586 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and 140,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2 million.

There are more than 14.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 606,000 deaths.

