DUBLIN — The town of Dublin has been awarded $903,000 to replace the Backer Creek sewer outfall.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by the governor’s office.

The money is coming from three different sources. There is $644,231 in Hurricane Florence disaster relief funding, a $225,750 state reserve loan, and $33,019 in a state reserve grant.

The Florence funding is provided through Session Law 2019-224-2.1(3). Funds were appropriated to the Department of Environmental Quality, and the department made $3.14 million available for water and wastewater infrastructure. The funds were supplements to ASADRA-eligible projects.

ADADRA is an acronym for the 2019 Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act.

Other communities benefitting were Trenton in Jones County, and Tabor City in Columbus County.

In the release, the cabinet-level secretary of DEQ emphasized the importance of the projects.

“Reliable water infrastructure has never been more important for North Carolina’s communities,” Michael S. Regan said. “For them, this funding means economic opportunity, clean water they can count on, and the resiliency they need to face today’s challenges, including our state’s frequent hurricanes and storms.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.