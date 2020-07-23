Bladen’s response rate woefully trails the state, most other counties

ELIZABETHTOWN — Response to Census 2020 is far below the state norm in Bladen County.

According to weekly figures released Sunday, only 44.4 percent of households have self-responded since March 12. If that date rings a bell, it also happens to be the time when most of the country began to shut down because of the coronavirus.

Still, North Carolinians are answering the questions at a rate of 58.3 percent. Only 13 counties have a worse percentage of response than does Bladen.

Reasons vary.

This year’s lead-up to the decennial count put an emphasis on using the internet. But in Bladen County, accessibility isn’t always easy. Schools trying to reach students back in the spring can vouch for that.

Across the state, 45.5 percent of the residents have completed the census using the internet. In Bladen County, that percentage is 17.8. Where county residents have responded in greater numbers is using the phone or mail: 26.6 percent have, whereas North Carolina numbers 12.8 percent.

A number of initiatives are underway, and many will be continuing. Earlier this month, the N.C. Complete Count Commission partnered with the State Library of North Carolina to offer a Q&A webinar focusing on hard to count communities. The July 15 session focused on farm workers.

Another effort was a storytime on Facebook, and Thursday’s session was with Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

Here’s 10 to know:

• Check the mail. By now, most households have received at least one invite to respond to the 2020 Census, which includes instructions for how to respond using the internet, phone or by mail.

• Even if nothing has come in the mail, response can be made at 2020census.gov. Waiting for the paper questionnaire is not necessary.

• Don’t look for your name on mailed correspondence, it will say “Resident.” Don’t throw it out just because your name isn’t on it. But do be aware of scam and fraud mail.

• Respond through the internet, by phone or by mail. Paper questionnaires are arriving by mail to households that haven’t yet responded.

• For internet response, an invitation includes a Census ID number. If that is lost, use your address. You can go to the internet on any device including a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Remember, using the internet, the census must be completed in one sitting. There’s no ability to stop and return to finish.

• English is just one available language. There will be a drop-down menu of choices when using the internet, or a special phone number on your invitation. Other languages are Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese. The Census Bureau also offers webpages and guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, and guides in Braille and large print.

• On the paper questionnaire use blue or black ink — no pencils. Write in the margins if needed. Be sure to return the questionnaire in the envelope provided. If it is lost, return to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132.

• Figure out who is “Person 1/Head of Household.” Those living alone are Person 1. If more than one person lives in a home, Person 1 is generally someone whose name is on the mortgage or rental agreement and who is over age 15.

• Count everyone who lives in the home — including children. Count everyone who lives and sleeps in the home most of the time, including relatives, friends and others. Learn more about who to count and special circumstances for specific groups of people such as military. If more than 10 people live in the home, respond online at 2020census.gov where there is plenty of space.

• Respond soon. Respond on your own now to avoid a visit from a census taker later this year.

