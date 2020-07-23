ELIZABETHTOWN — A day after its largest increase in a month, Bladen County on Thursday reduced by one is case count.

The reduction marked just the second time since June 9 the net was zero or less. The county counts 508 cases since the pandemic began, including 137 this month.

Five people in the county have lost their lives to the virus. Three people were hospitalized Thursday and 420 had recovered. The number of active cases is 83.

North Carolina totals released Thursday include:

• 1,726 deaths, up 28 from Wednesday.

• 106,893 cases, up 1,892.

• 1,188 hospitalized, up 51.

• 1,523,675 tests, up 31,855.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 148 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 45 in White Oak; 45 in Bladenboro; 38 in East Arcadia; 33 in Clarkton; 27 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; five in Dublin; and seven in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 146 deaths and 6,827 cases. Cumberland has 47 deaths and 2,142 cases; Robeson has 48 deaths and 2,071 cases; Columbus has 40 deaths and 725 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,351 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 538 cases.

Pender County has tallied 291 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 929 deaths and 10,063 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 160 nursing homes, 114 residential care facilities, 26 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, six are in Sampson, five in Robeson, four in Cumberland, and three in Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72.6 percent of the ventilators, 21.8 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24.9 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 96 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.5 percent of the deaths (803) and 53.9 percent of the cases (57,586).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 181 deaths and 18,403 positive cases, Rowan County has 45 deaths and 1,790 cases, Cabarrus County has 37 deaths and 2,050 cases, Union County has 34 deaths and 2,356 cases, and Gaston County has 22 deaths and 2,500 cases — a total of 319 deaths and 27,099 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 99 deaths and 9,377 cases, Durham County has 73 deaths and 5,257 cases, Johnston County has 41 deaths and 2,522 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,137 cases — a total of 258 deaths and 18,293 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 134 deaths and 4,486 cases, Forsyth County has 41 deaths and 4,402 cases, Randolph County has 35 deaths and 1,829 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,477 cases — a total of 226 deaths and 12,194 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.9 million confirmed cases and 143,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.2 million.

There are more than 15.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 624,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.