Red Cross needs volunteers ahead of hurricane season

RALEIGH — The Red Cross is seeking volunteers for the heart and remainder of hurricane season.

Barry Porter, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, made the plea Wednesday through a news release.

“The coronavirus pandemic may make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur,” he said. “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”

Help is needed in the following areas:

• Shelters: Emergency lodging will be used when possible. But if necessary, the Red Cross and its partners will open shelters. More locations may be necessary to enable social distancing. This means more volunteers are needed.

The roles needed are for reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and some unnamed vital tasks.

• Health services support: Registered medical professions are needed. This includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, licensed vocational nurses, advanced practical registered nurses, nurse practitioners, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine, and physician’s assistants.

If a license is active, current or unencumbered, the Red Cross asks for consideration.

To participate or find out more information, contact the Red Cross redcross.org or redcross.org/volunteertoday, or email encrecruit@redcross.org.

