ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has announced the following testing sites and dates for coronavirus.

• Friday: White Oak Fire Department, 18038 N.C. 53, White Oak. This is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free.

• Friday: Baltimore Center, Elwell Ferry Road, Council. This is from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free.

• Monday: Centerville Baptist Church, 18577 N.C. 53, Bladenboro. This is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free.

• Daily: CommWell Health tests in the Tar Heel community Monday through Friday, but at varying times. Call 910-567-7114 for times.