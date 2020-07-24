Home News Town Hall at Elizabethtown loses phone, internet connections News Town Hall at Elizabethtown loses phone, internet connections Bladen Journal - July 24, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal ELIZABETHTOWN — Internet and phone service was lost Friday morning at the Town Hall. Town operations are continuing otherwise. View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 14 ° C 14.1 ° 13.8 ° 59 % 2.1kmh 0 % Thu 19 ° Fri 26 ° Sat 19 ° Sun 18 ° Mon 11 °