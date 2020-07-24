Coronavirus: One county outbreak comes off DHHS list

ELIZABETHTOWN — One of four locations in Bladen County experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus has been removed from the daily count.

The detailed listing comes out later Friday evening. Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown had two staff test positive in June. It has not had a change in numbers since June 9. In Friday’s daily county map report, the county did not have a residential care facility listed; in fact, 19 across the state came off the report.

The map listed a nursing home and two “others.” Each of those has been previously announced, the former by the county Health Department on behalf of the facility.

Six more cases were added to the county total Friday, pushing to 514 the total since the pandemic began. There have been five deaths.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 148 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 46 each in White Oak and Bladenboro; 40 in East Arcadia; 33 in Clarkton; 28 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; eight in Kelly; and five in Dublin.

North Carolina totals released Friday include:

• 1,746 deaths, up 20 from Thursday.

• 108,995 cases, up 2,102.

• 1,182 hospitalized, down six.

• 1,550,297 tests, up 26,622.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 147 deaths and 6,961 cases. Cumberland has 47 deaths and 2,212 cases; Robeson has 48 deaths and 2,112 cases; Columbus has 41 deaths and 732 cases; Sampson has eight deaths and 1,364 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 541 cases.

Pender County has tallied 294 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 931 deaths and 10,158 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 156 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 15 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Sampson, four each in Robeson and Cumberland, three in Bladen, and one in Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23.4 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27.6 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 96 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (815) and 53.4 percent of the cases (58,737).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 183 deaths and 18,703 positive cases, Rowan County has 45 deaths and 1,821 cases, Cabarrus County has 37 deaths and 2,094 cases, Union County has 35 deaths and 2,416 cases, and Gaston County has 22 deaths and 2,569 cases — a total of 322 deaths and 27,603 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 104 deaths and 9,610 cases, Durham County has 76 deaths and 5,370 cases, Johnston County has 41 deaths and 2,559 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,160 cases — a total of 266 deaths and 18,699 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 135 deaths and 4,599 cases, Forsyth County has 41 deaths and 4,470 cases, Randolph County has 35 deaths and 1,870 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,496 cases — a total of 227 deaths and 12,435 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4 million confirmed cases and 144,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.2 million.

There are more than 15.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 634,000 deaths.

