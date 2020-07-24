Judge appointed from Shallotte for Judicial District 13B

SHALLOTTE — J. Calvin Chandler, of The Chandler Law Firm since 2007, has been appointed a District Court judge.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Chandler has been appointed to Judicial District 13B, which includes Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties. He takes the seat vacated by Judge Jason Disbrow.

Chandler earned his undergrad from Francis Marion and his law degree from the Wiggins School of Law at Campbell.

The Chandler Law Firm is known for handling business and commercial law.