Coronavirus: Outbreak total in county reduced to a pair

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s outbreak total has dropped to two locations on the state mapping device of the Department of Health and Human Services.

For a brief period this week, there were four spots with the addition Wednesday of Bladen East Health and Rehab in the nursing home category. In Friday evening’s detailed report, only the “other” category included a location on Moore’s Swamp Road in the Ivanhoe community.

Gone from the residential care facility list was Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown, and absent from the “other” category was a location on Sleepy Creek Drive in the Harrells community.

Cape Fear Teen Challenge originally listed two staff members, a number that never changed. The Harrells location had 54 cases among staff. In Friday’s report, Bladen East has two staff and no residents on the report, and there’s been no recent change for the Ivanhoe location where three staff and 51 residents are logged.

For Bladen County on Saturday, there was an addition of nine cases. That pushes the total since the pandemic began to 523. There have been five deaths.

Through Friday’s report from the county Health Department, Bladen County had registered 432 recoveries.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 149 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 48 each in White Oak and Bladenboro; 38 in East Arcadia; 33 in Clarkton; 29 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; eight in Kelly; and five in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25.

North Carolina totals released Saturday include:

• 1,746 deaths, up 32 from Friday.

• 111,092 cases, up 2,097.

• 1,168 hospitalized, down 14.

• 1,579,042 tests, up 28,745.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 152 deaths and 7,118 cases. Cumberland has 49 deaths and 2,276 cases; Robeson has 48 deaths and 2,175 cases; Columbus has 42 deaths and 741 cases; Sampson has 10 deaths and 1,374 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 552 cases.

Pender County has tallied 305 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 944 deaths and 10,300 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 161 nursing homes, 96 residential care facilities, 26 correctional institutions and 15 other facilities. Of those, seven are in Sampson, four each in Robeson and Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all are at or above 96 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.4 percent of the deaths (825) and 53.4 percent of the cases (59,738).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 183 deaths and 19,041 positive cases, Rowan County has 45 deaths and 1,842 cases, Cabarrus County has 38 deaths and 2,129 cases, Union County has 35 deaths and 2,470 cases, and Gaston County has 24 deaths and 2,635 cases — a total of 325 deaths and 28,117 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 105 deaths and 9,819 cases, Durham County has 76 deaths and 5,436 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 2,595 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,191 cases — a total of 269 deaths and 19,041 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 139 deaths and 4,651 cases, Forsyth County has 41 deaths and 4,515 cases, Randolph County has 35 deaths and 1,904 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,510 cases — a total of 231 deaths and 12,580 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.1 million confirmed cases and 146,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.2 million.

There are more than 15.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 641,000 deaths.

