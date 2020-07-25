Coronavirus: School district announces positive test of employee

ELIZABETHTOWN — The public school district in Bladen County says an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made last Friday. The county Health Department, has it does with every positive test here, is monitoring developments.

In its statement, Bladen County Schools said in part, “Should close contacts be identified, individuals will be notified by the health department. We are aware of no other employee who has been tested or is awaiting test results.”

Bladen County Schools is home to just under 800 faculty and staff serving about 4,500 students in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The school system has about 250 classroom teachers, and 450 total certified teaching staff to include positions like instructional coaches.

There was no indication of what type of job the employee has with the district.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.