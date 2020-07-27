KELLY — Testing for the coronavirus, by drive-thru, is available Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. here at the Centerville Baptist Church.

The church is at the corner of N.C. 53 and Natmore Road, across the highway from the Kelly General Store and the Kelly Volunteer Fire Department. The address is 18577 N.C. 53.

There is no ID or registration required, and no out of pocket expense, a release says.

The county Health Department says symptoms of the virus can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and loss of taste.

Other testing sites include Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Clinics and Express Care in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Elizabethtown and White Lake. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, or is in a high risk group without symptoms, contact the respective clinic. The phone numbers are 910-863-3138 for Bladenboro, 910-862-1217 for Clarkton, 910-862-3528 for Dublin, 910-862-5500 for Elizabethtown, 910-862-1265 for White Lake, and 910-862-2122 for Express Care.

Tests in Tar Heel are available through CommWell Health. Call 910-567-7114 or 877-WELL-ALL, which is 877-935-5255. Tests are done Monday through Friday, but at varying times; call to see when. And in St. Pauls, tests are available through Robeson Health Care Corp. by calling 910-241-3042; there, testing times vary.

