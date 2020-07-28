ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its sixth fatality related to the coronavirus.

The county Health Department made the announcement Tuesday afternoon shortly after the state Department of Health and Human Services released its daily report. The county added three lab-confirmed positive cases to reach 539 since the pandemic began. Five people are hospitalized and 464 have recovered from the virus, the county said.

There are 69 cases considered active.

The death is the first since two in three days on July 7 and 9. There were two in May and one in June.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 150 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 52 in White Oak; 49 in Bladenboro; 42 in East Arcadia; 35 in Clarkton; 31 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25. The sixth death recorded Tuesday has also not been listed with a community.

In the detailed outbreak report from DHHS on Tuesday evening, there was no change. Bladen East Health and Rehab in the nursing home category lists two staff members; in the “other” category, a location on Moore’s Swamp Road in Ivanhoe lists three staff and 51 residents.

North Carolina totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,820 deaths, up 30 from Monday. Half were recorded in congregate living settings, and 21 were recorded in or near the state’s three largest urban areas.

• 116,087 cases, up 1,749.

• 1,244 hospitalized, up 75. This is a new high.

• 1,658,973 tests, up 23,497.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 154 deaths and 7,583 cases. Cumberland has 49 deaths and 2,418 cases; Robeson has 48 deaths and 2,429 cases; Columbus has 44 deaths and 767 cases; Sampson has 10 deaths and 1,394 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 575 cases.

Pender County has tallied 328 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 962 deaths and 10,721 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 155 nursing homes, 85 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 15 other facilities. Of those, six are in Sampson, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 29 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 31 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, a sudden drop of available gowns has left only a 35-day supply. There is an 84-day supply of gloves, and 129 days for face shields. Procedural masks (249) and N95 respirators (619) are much higher. A day earlier, there was a 96-day supply of gloves and all other categories were nearly eight months, or at least 235 days.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (854) and 53.4 percent of the cases (62,014).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 189 deaths and 19,707 positive cases, Rowan County has 46 deaths and 1,891 cases, Cabarrus County has 38 deaths and 2,212 cases, Union County has 38 deaths and 2,572 cases, and Gaston County has 30 deaths and 2,777 cases — a total of 341 deaths and 29,159 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 115 deaths and 10,289 cases, Durham County has 76 deaths and 5,567 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 2,751 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,229 cases — a total of 279 deaths and 19,836 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 139 deaths and 4,862 cases, Forsyth County has 44 deaths and 4,654 cases, Randolph County has 35 deaths and 1,950 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,553 cases — a total of 234 deaths and 13,019 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and 148,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.4 million.

There are more than 16.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 655,000 deaths.

