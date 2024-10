TAR HEEL — The body of a Cumberland County man was found Tuesday morning along a road in Tar Heel.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, in a release, said he was identified as Zebulon David Nichols, 37, of the 6700 block of Turnbull Road in Fayetteville.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

A person driving on Pine Tree Road about 7:30 a.m. notified lawmen. Pine Tree Road is off River Road.