RALEIGH — A number of establishments in Bladen County, and all throughout North Carolina, have been banned from selling alcohol between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily, beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued his 36th executive order since the coronvirus impact hit North Carolina in March. The governor said the order will remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Enforcement of the order is placed upon lawmen, and the Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement. The penalty is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Exceptions to the order include grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. It targets restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

In a prepared statement, Cooper said, “Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission. This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

