ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Jason Wray, principal of East Bladen High School, has been chosen as the Principal of the Year for Bladen County Schools in 2020-21.

“I was very much surprised,” he said. “This is not something that you set out to do. It’s something that just happens.”

Wray has had a lot of adjustments in his educational career, and he said that this has been a huge accomplishment for him.

“It means something when your peers recognize the hard work that you put in,” he said. “It’s always a great thing when that happens.”

For him, he said, it was almost a strange feeling.

“It’s strange because I don’t think I have done anything,” he said.

Wray had high praises for the staff at East Bladen, and he attributed his success there to them.

“They do all the work,” he said. “I don’t do lesson plans. I feel that it’s a huge accomplishment on their part for their principal to be named Principal of the Year.”

It hasn’t come easy for him, though. Prior to the school system he was in the Army for 22 years.

“I had to do a lot adjustment,” he said.

His family even told him there wasn’t much “gray area” in his life when he started to in the schools.

Wray came on board in August 2015. Previously he was in Wayne County at Goldsboro High School as the assistant principal for two years. Before that he was the senior Army Junior RTOC instructor at the school for seven years.

“I had to adjust, and that little things were not the end of the world, that it was fine,” he said. “You just don’t expect it, but you appreciate it and you understand it.”

During his service time, Wray served in Korea and Germany abroad, and had stints at Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Stewart in Georgia, Fort Jackson in Mississippi, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

