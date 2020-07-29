ELIZABETHTOWN — Two plans for early voting are being resubmitted by the Bladen County Board of Elections as mandated by the state.

The board met for 33 minutes on Tuesday in a called meeting responding to a July 17 emergency order from Karen Brinson Bell, the state board director. A point of Bell’s order, 10 hours of early voting the first two weekends, was met by only one of the Bladen County plans.

Three Democrats and two Republicans on the county board were in agreement two weeks ago on early voting sites and for the hours of voting with one exception — Sundays. Democrats Louella Thompson, the chairwoman, Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard all favored it in a 1 to 5 p.m. slot, and Republicans Emery White and Michael Aycock were against.

The Democrats’ plan allows 11 hours of weekend voting, and on Tuesday they made no changes in agreeing to submit the revised plan as crafted earlier. The Republicans revised their plan by making Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first two Saturdays; the last Saturday, Oct. 31, is a required 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When counties do not have a unanimous plan, the state board decides for them using either plan or one it creates. That board is comprised of three Democrats and two Republicans.

White said the state was trying to insist on Sunday voting in making the directive; Sheppard responded saying more Saturday hours were permissible.

Each plan has early voting starting Oct. 15 and ending Oct. 31, with weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Democrats’ plan has 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the three Saturdays, the GOP plan has 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first two weekends, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the last Saturday — the latter of which is dictated by the state. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Each plan signed has early voting sites at East Arcadia Town Hall, the former Booker T. Washington school in Clarkton, the former Spaulding-Monroe school in Bladenboro, the town gym on King Street in Elizabethtown, the municipal building in Tar Heel and the Bay Tree Fire Department.

Bell’s order also changed the July 31 submission deadline to Aug. 7.

The process required about 10 minutes for some discussion and a vote on the Democrats’ plan. Like two weeks ago, there was no vote on the Republicans’ plan. All five board members signed the plan for which they voted.

Rather than adjourning, however, Aycock said he wanted to discuss the Bethel precinct and adding an early voting site in Dublin. It was pointed out to him he had already signed for the other six sites. Discussion on why Dublin wasn’t selected ensued, and eventually involved Mayor Darryl Dowless, David Hursey, Sheppard and Chris Williams, staff director of the Bladen board.

Dowless questioned the timing on how things happened resulting in Dublin not being chosen, and why he and the town commissioners were not sought out by the board during the process. Bladen’s election board once published agendas prior to meetings, but Thompson — within her rights as chairwoman — removed the practice beginning with the Jan. 14 meeting, leaving the public to never know for sure what will be discussed.

During its May 12 meeting by telephone, the election board said early voting sites needed to be considered for the June 9 meeting, but didn’t discuss any specifics. Dublin was among nine sites discussed at the telephonic June meeting. At the in-person July 14 meeting, the $200 per day price for renting the Dublin community building and lack of internet were cited as drawbacks. The board even considered paying for the internet, but the $500 estimate was a nonstarter.

Over the course of 20 minutes on Tuesday, the election board and Dowless agreed the rental cost would have been between $4,000 and $5,000, more than twice any other site. The board was under the impression during its consideration of Dublin — and Dowless said rightly so — that the price was not negotiable. He then added negotiation is now being considered, along with adding the state-mandated internet, though it won’t be in time for early voting this year.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.