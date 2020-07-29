ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools on Tuesday sent a message describing the upcoming year for students in the Exceptional Children department.

The district is charged by the state with providing a free, appropriate public education to students with disabilities. The district message, posted on its website, says 2020-21 will be different due to the coronavirus. There is also a plea for unity: “Parents and school districts need to work together during this time.”

The district, which last week announced school would begin with all grade levels in remote learning only, said EC students this year may be getting education and related services through distance instruction, the internet or telephonically. Students’ individualized education plans, commonly known as IEP, may also change.

The district said students will have access to materials, be it on the internet or written. It listed six examples of things being done for the special needs population:

• Extended time to complete assignments.

• Videos that include either captioning or sign language.

• Reading materials in more accessible formats.

• Related services, such as counseling and speech therapy, provided through video conferencing or by phone.

• Modified curriculum to meet the needs of an individual student.

• Direct instruction from a special education teacher for a short period each day, for students who have “resource” as part of their IEPs.

Individual student needs are being taken into consideration, the district said in the release. Also, training for parents can be provided.

Bladen County Schools does not intend to bring back students before Sept. 14, when kindergarteners through fourth-graders will report. Grades 5-8 are scheduled to return to buildings Oct. 5, and grads 9-12 on Oct. 23.

