North Carolina State Fair a casualty of ongoing pandemic

RALEIGH — One year not too long ago, it was possible to see pig races, grab a pork chop sandwich and watch blossoming music legend Scotty McCreery in less than an hour.

Not this year.

The fun and frivolity of the North Carolina State Fair will not happen. State commissioner of agriculture Steve Troxler made the announcement Wednesday morning, citing the coronavirus as the reason. It was scheduled for Oct. 15-25 at the State Fairgrounds.

“I can think of a thousand places I’d rather be today than here delivering this news,” Troxler said in a prepared statement. “The State Fair is a tradition we all look forward to each year. It’s a vital economic engine for local nonprofits, community groups, small businesses and individuals. It’s a time for family and friends to come together to celebrate everything that makes North Carolina such a great place to live. We waited as long as we could, hoping the numbers would take a turn and we’d be able to continue with our planning, but each day brought more challenges than solutions.”

Cited specifically as reasons for cancellation were the safety and health of visitors, vendors, competitors and staff; current COVID-19 statistics; Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order limiting the size of gatherings; contracts with financial implications tied to advance notice of changes; and the long-term financial health of the State Fair.

Most fair contracts have a 60-day window allowing a cancellation with no penalty. Operating the State Fair is about a $6.8 million endeavor. With 186 events already wiped out since February, the economic loss is up to $2.3 million.

The Junior Livestock Show and State Fair Horse Show will still be contested, Troxler said. They will utilize the Graham Building and the Expo Center durng the 11 days that would have been for the fair, and will include following guidelines for social distancing.

“These kids have worked so hard all year to show at the State Fair, and I’m glad we’ve found a safe way to make that happen,” Troxler said.

The fair is an annual tradition in North Carolina that dates to 1853. It was canceled from 1861-68 because of the Civil War and Reconstruction, and got electricity for the first time in 1884. It was not held in 1918 due to World War I, and from 1942-45 because of World War II. It was also absent in 1926 and 1927, when the North Carolina Agricultural Society’s board that operated it disbanded.

The Department of Agriculture has run the fair since 1928, save for a brief time from 1933 to 1937.

The fair has drawn more than 1 million in a year five times, and last year drew in 938,029 over its 11-day run.

