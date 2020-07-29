Coronavirus: Thirteen cases added to county total

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of coronavirus cases grew by 13 in Wednesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 549 since the pandemic began, and six deaths.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 154 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 54 in White Oak; 49 in Bladenboro; 43 in East Arcadia; 38 in Clarkton; 33 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25. The sixth death recorded Tuesday has also not been listed with a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

North Carolina totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,865 deaths, up 45 from Tuesday.

• 116,087 cases, up 1,763.

• 1,291 hospitalized, up 47. The total is a new high.

• 1,658,973 tests, up 32,461.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 156 deaths and 7,704 cases. Cumberland has 49 deaths and 2,494 cases; Robeson has 50 deaths and 2,459 cases; Columbus has 44 deaths and 775 cases; Sampson has 10 deaths and 1,394 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 582 cases.

Pender County has tallied 335 cases this month; it had 247 total through June 30.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 984 deaths and 11,032 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 157 nursing homes, 89 residential care facilities, 27 correctional institutions and 16 other facilities. Of those, six are in Sampson, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns have a 35-day supply and there is an 84-day supply of gloves. All others are at 129 days or more.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.6 percent of the deaths (870) and 53.3 percent of the cases (62,841).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 192 deaths and 19,924 positive cases, Rowan County has 46 deaths and 1,913 cases, Cabarrus County has 41 deaths and 2,248 cases, Union County has 39 deaths and 2,611 cases, and Gaston County has 32 deaths and 2,805 cases — a total of 350 deaths and 29,501 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 116 deaths and 10,464 cases, Durham County has 76 deaths and 5,629 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 2,832 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,241 cases — a total of 280 deaths and 20,166 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 140 deaths and 4,932 cases, Forsyth County has 49 deaths and 4,703 cases, Randolph County has 35 deaths and 1,961 cases, and Davidson County has 16 deaths and 1,578 cases — a total of 240 deaths and 13,174 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and 149,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.4 million.

There are more than 16.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 661,000 deaths.

