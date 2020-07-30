Isaias is on the way; would be fourth hurricane in 47 months for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is bracing for what may become its fourth hurricane in 47 months.

Tropical Storm Isaias was moving Thursday through the Caribbean, with forecasters creating a cone of probability that tracks Florida and the Atlantic Seaboard. It is too early to know for sure where the storm will go, and if it will maintain strength and intensity.

It has moved past Puerto Rico but the area it crosses before heading toward the Bahamas — the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic and Haiti — has potential to weaken the storm’s center of circulation. Warmer water, however, would fuel its intensification.

During the weekend and early next week, forecasters say a Bermuda high in the Atlantic and an upper trough moving from the Deep South toward New England could steer Isaias. That sterring could allow the storm’s center inland to Florida or its panhandle, or possibly keep the eye off the coast and allow only its western side to impact North Carolina.

Tropical storm force winds are forecast for Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday night. Florida is expected to be impacted Saturday.

The forecast cone has the storm past the North Carolina coast by Tuesday morning.

Bladen County experienced hurricanes Matthew in October 2016, Florence in September 2018 and Dorian in September 2019. Dorian did little damage; Matthew and Florence flooded Bladen County and caused millions of dollars in damage.

