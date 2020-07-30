Furloughs end at Bladen County Hospital

ELIZABETHTOWN — Furloughs of employees at Bladen County Hospital have ended.

Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of the hospital, made the announcement this week. The process began on March 29 and inlcuded 783 employees across the health system’s southeastern North Carolina campuses.

The health system paid for its employees’ health insurance benefits, at full premium cost, during this time. The move included family coverage where applicable.

Surgeries, imaging tests and other non-emergency procedures have resumed for the health system. Of the 783 furloughed, 721 have been called back to work. When Gov. Roy Cooper allows fitness centers to reopen, the HealthPlex employees will be able to return.

Cape Fear Valley said 28 full-time and 33 part-time employees who were furloughed will not be returning. A release said they will be “offered priority placement within the health system, severance pay based on their length of employment, and comprehensive outplacement services.”

