Ashes and ground zero

CLARKTON — Easter Sunday was filled with tragedy for a woman in Clarkton, and she is struggling to make a life out of the ashes of what is left.

Her house, on close to six acres and built around the late 1800s, went up in a fire that eventually smoldered and burned for nine days. In that house was everything she owned — her entire existence obliterated from the landscape, with nothing but cinders and a pile of rubble remaining.

“It is still under investigation,” Michelle DeMers said. “The fire burned for nine days, and the Fire Department could not get it to stop.”

That investigation is still ongoing, and she hasn’t been able to get any answers. The house was built in the 1800s, with an addition in 1903. Even in the pile of ashes that are left, some of the original nails can still be found. The house was five bedrooms and two baths. The fire scorched her garden, her front door turned to a warped pile of trash, and now even the frame of the house is gone.

“While my house was still burning, and my house was still on fire, a girl with three kids came and had to stay with me while I was in a tent,” she said.

That same tent she stays in now, on occasion, fills with water every time it rains. DeMers has come to realize that tents aren’t made for water, or long term stays. Tents aren’t waterproof, weather proof or even enough to keep out basic weather.

“While my house was still burning, they came to inspect it, and raise my taxes, or reappraise me, or whatever, while there were still fires,” she said. “There were three fires there.”

What’s she doing now?

“I’m sleeping in my car. I thought I could do a lot of things, but everything that I thought that I could afford, like a tiny house, a camper, a shed, a storage container… all those things I have been told are illegal.

“I literally thought I was going to die in the heat last week.”

She’s been trying to tough it out in her car when she can, but it is black, and doesn’t have air conditioning. Using her car as a temporary spot to survive is also adding more and more wear and tear, causing her to have to fix things constantly. The brakes are going out. The air conditioning needs to be fixed. She has to put gas in it constantly. Technically she isn’t even supposed to stay in her car so much.

Yet despite all that she can’t leave her property. She has animals to tend to, a few dogs and ducks. Before the fire she used to have a large rescue, with animals that she was fostering and placing. Now she had to send those animals out all over the area, even to neighboring counties, to friends’ houses, because she’s not in a place to take them back in. Those animals are sometimes all she has that is keeping her sane, outside of her faith.

She even survived the hurricanes with horses, taking them up to the car wash to stay until after the weather had passed.

“I didn’t save those animals, really,” she said of her rescues. “They really saved me.”

Even still that’s not been what has sustained her.

“It it weren’t for God, I don’t think I would be here,” she said tearfully. “Not only has it been challenging to have the fire, but living day to day without the resources like medical things and basic necessities, the most basic of necessities.”

DeMers has found herself without even water to drink. She doesn’t have a way to take a shower, wash clothes, or all the other things most people take for granted.

She will be quick to tell you who has helped her, from store clerks giving her three cases of water, or even a young seemingly crazy kid coming out to pick out metal to scrap to give her a bit of money. A young girl that worked at Subway gave her $20 and a guy that is a manager at the Dollar General also did the same, she said.

Coronavirus has also made it even harder for her to recover. Usually in these situations someone would be able to get connected with the Red Cross and get help that way, but DeMers said that all they were able to do was mail her a gift card for $125 because they can’t come out.

“God has taken care of my immediate, immediate needs,” she said. “Every time that I think that I cannot go on further, somebody will send me an encouraging text, or I would see something, or God would give me somebody else to help.

“Even before I had prepped for the hurricanes, and I thought that I was prepared. I didn’t know that I wouldn’t have a house.It’s not easy to live like this. It’s not easy. I’ve had a hard life, and I’ve been through a lot in my life, and I’ve experienced it before. But somehow, this time, it is so much harder,” she said.

“I’ve been reduced to ground zero.”

DeMers has a GoFundMe page set up, and would appreciate any donations at https://gf.me/u/xxt3yq or addressed to Michelle DeMers, P.O. Box 433, Clarkton, NC 28433.

