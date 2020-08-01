ELIZABETHTOWN — As Isaias churns toward the Atlantic Seaboard, the Bladen County Emergency Services director has issued a notice about handling shelters and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nathan Dowless’ message on Saturday, up front, points out that shelters will be opened as needed but emphasizes they should be a last resort. Congregate living settings across the country have been hot spots for the virus to be shared. There have been four in the county that made the state Department of Health and Human Services’ list of outbreaks; the state defines an outbreak as two or more.

Anyone going to a shelter should go to ready.gov/kits on the internet before going so a disaster kit meets the shelter guidelines. Disaster kits should have personal hygiene items, medications, masks or face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The rules for Bladen County shelters include:

• Face coverings are mandatory and there are no exceptions.

• Health screenings are mandatory prior to entry and will be periodic during occupants’ stay.

• There is no re-entry; once screened and admitted, occupants can’t leave.

• No cots are being provided. Anyone coming should bring bedding items like a sleeping bag, pillow, blanket and disaster kits.

• Keeping social distance of at least 6 feet will be enforced, and face coverings do not give exception. There will be no congregating.

• Meals will be prepackaged or heated meals ready to eat, commonly known as MREs, and provided by the shelter.

• Service animals will be admitted; pets will not be admitted.

Additional changes may be necessary as the storm plays out, the release says.

Shelters have not been opened as of Saturday 3 p.m., nor has a list of sites been announced. Officials are monitoring the storm and preparing to make those decisions.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.