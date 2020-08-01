ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has one child care location logged as the site of a coronavirus cluster.

The name of the facility was not included Saturday in the report by the state Department of Health and Human Services, which also added 14 lab-confirmed cases to the county total. Clusters are defined by the state as sites for schools and child care facilities, with a minimum of five lab-confirmed cases within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

The cluster ends when “there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting,” the state says on its website. This is the county’s first cluster; it is listed with two outbreaks, one at an Elizabethtown nursing home and one at a location in Ivanhoe.

The state on Tuesday and Friday evenings releases details on outbreaks and clusters.

The 14 cases added give the county 577 since the pandemic began, the first of which was learned on April 1. There have been seven deaths. Four are hospitalized, there have been 488 recoveries and 82 cases are considered active.

Through Friday’s county report, there had been 485 recoveries; there are between 71 and 85 active cases.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 158 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 56 in White Oak; 56 in Bladenboro; 49 in East Arcadia; 48 in Clarkton; 36 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25. The sixth and seventh deaths have also not been listed with a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

North Carolina totals released Saturday include:

• 1,964 deaths, up 40 from Friday.

• 123,878 cases, up 1,730.

• 1,151 hospitalized, down 78.

• 1,786,412 tests, up 29,310.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 162 deaths and 8,150 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,694 cases; Robeson has 51 deaths and 2,606 cases; Columbus has 46 deaths and 821 cases; Sampson has 12 deaths and 1,417 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 612 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,031 deaths and 11,636 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 162 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 33 correctional institutions and 14 other facilities. Of those, five are in Sampson, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, two in Bladen, and one each in Pender and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gowns have a 35-day supply and gloves 84-day. All others are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47 percent of the deaths (924) and 52.9 percent of the cases (65,580).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 210 deaths and 20,679 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 1,986 cases, Cabarrus County has 45 deaths and 2,375 cases, Union County has 39 deaths and 2,762 cases, and Gaston County has 37 deaths and 2,994 cases — a total of 379 deaths and 30,796 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 132 deaths and 10,969 cases, Durham County has 77 deaths and 5,830 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 3,000 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,278 cases — a total of 297 deaths and 21,077 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 147 deaths and 5,167 cases, Forsyth County has 48 deaths and 4,883 cases, Randolph County has 36 deaths and 2,049 cases, and Davidson County has 17 deaths and 1,635 cases — a total of 248 deaths and 13,734 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.6 million confirmed cases and 153,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.6 million.

There are more than 17.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 681,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.