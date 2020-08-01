Isaias, 5 p.m. Saturday: Storm struggling, but center is forecast to pass in Bladen County

EAST ARCADIA — The track for Isaias has shifted inland and sends the eye directly over the deep southeastern corner of Bladen County.

The National Hurricane Center’s modeling on Saturday in its 5 p.m. report did not include any other notable changes for North Carolina, again noting river flooding is possible. The center on Saturday put tropical storm watches and warnings up from Florida to South Carolina.

Isaias, the ninth Atlantic tropical system to be named this year, has been a hurricane of Category 1 strength — winds of 74 to 95 mph — but was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon. Forecasters said it would struggle to regain hurricane status, but could overnight.

The Hurricane Center’s track keeps the storm along the Florida coastline. Isaias struggled to maintain its core center on Saturday, and the coast of the Sunshine State could further hurt its organization. Once over the warmer waters of the Atlantic before going to South Carolina, some intensification is possible.

The track puts the Carolinas landfall in South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. Known during hurricanes for his acumen and where he sets up shop, The Weather Channel earlier in the day dispatched Jim Cantore to Wrightsville Beach.

Tropical storm force winds are expected in an area near the South Carolina state line about 8 p.m. Monday. Rainfall projection remains at or above 4 inches for the Bladen County area. By Tuesday evening, the storm’s center is projected to be past the Virginia state line.

The Bahamas was to take the brunt of the storm on Saturday night. The east coast of Florida will be impacted Sunday. South Florida got its first rain band late Saturday afternoon.

