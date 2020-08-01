ELIZABETHTOWN — Organizers have canceled the 2020 Bladen We Care Byron Gooden Golf Tournament.

Mac Campbell, chairman of the nonprofit, made the announcement in a letter to friends and supporters on Thursday. He wrote that many reasons go into the decision, notably the health and well-being of everyone involved.

The tournament and the gala have been a major source of funding for the organization’s mission to serve needy health care recipients and provide health education in the county.

The tournament was originally scheduled April 30, but delayed while the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages.